Ashley Greene explains how her latest project brought her and fiancé Paul Khoury closer

Ashley Greene is walking on Holy Ground — at least in Banners' new music video which also stars her Antiquities co-star Andrew West. The newly-engaged actress opens up to HELLO! about how shooting the project made her appreciate her fiancé Paul Khoury more.

The Twilight alum, who met Banners through one of her girlfriends, says “It was definitely an emotionally taxing shoot, and Paul was absolutely on my mind the entire time.”

Photo: Daniela Hovsepian

While she and Paul are affectionate with one another, Ashley confessed that the project made her hug her husband-to-be “tighter." “He and I make it a point to never leave the house, or come home, without giving each other hug and a kiss,” she shares, revealing that after the video, “the hug may have been a bit tighter and longer.”

Despite announcing her engagement back in December, Ashley admitted that they have yet to start planning for the big day. The actress says, “We want to enjoy the engagement part first.” However, the couple already has an idea about what type of wedding they’d like. Ashley mentions, “He and I love being outdoors and appreciate the beauty of nature so I think we'll lean toward that.”

As for whether Banners will perform at their nuptials? The 29-year-old laughingly adds, “I'll have my people talk to his people. But honestly that would be awesome.”

A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST



Ashley and Paul got engaged last year during a vacation in New Zealand. The actress took to her Instagram account to announce the happy news before the new year and shared a video of the exact moment Paul asked for her hand in marriage at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls.

Attached to the post the Hollywood star wrote, "This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

Ashley later shared a closeup of her dazzling ring writing, "I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

