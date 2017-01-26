Irina Shayk talks starting a family: 'First you have to find the perfect person'

Irina Shayk always envisioned becoming a mother on day. Prior to showing off her baby bump at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the supermodel, who hasn't publicly announced she is expecting, opened up to HOLA! about her desire to start a family.

“I think family is our reason for being," she said in the October interview as she modeled Pronovias wedding gowns. "I was lucky to be born into a very close-knit family. My parents got married over 20 years ago and they're true role models."

The Russian beauty added, ”I would definitely like to start a family because it’s the most important thing in the world and what you should take care of, along with your friends and the people you love.”

Irina dated Cristiano Ronaldo for five years before splitting from the soccer star in early 2015. Months after the breakup, the supermodel made headlines stepping out with her current love Bradley Cooper, who too had recently gotten out of a longterm relationship with model Suki Waterhouse.

While the expectant mom said in the interview that there is no right time to have kids, she admitted that she needed the "perfect" partner to start a family. "I don't think there's a perfect time to have kids. I think first you have to find the perfect person," Irina said.

“My sister had her first child when she was 22 and for her that was the perfect time,” she continued. “I’m going to be 31 and maybe that’s the perfect time for me.”

Though news of her and Bradley expecting their first child together wasn't revealed until after the magazine was printed, Irina shared at the time that she is "very happy" with her life these days. She said, "I am very happy! I am very lucky to have everything I want."