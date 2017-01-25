Charlie Sheen apologizes for how he treated 'Two and a Half Men' replacement Ashton Kutcher

It takes a big man to apologize! Charlie Sheen is sorry for how he treated his Two and a Half Men replacement, Ashton Kutcher. The 51-year-old actor opened up about his regret on Wednesday, January 25 during an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O show.

“I was stupidly mean to him because I overlooked the reality and difficulty of taking over a show,” he confessed to the radio hosts.

The Hollywood star continued, “Which I did, I took over Spin City when Michael J. Fox was too sick to work, but no one ever put those two together … So I should have been nicer.”

Charlie starred on the popular CBS show for eight years prior to entering rehab. Then in 2011, Charlie’s character Charlie Harper was killed off after the actor was fired from the program and was quickly replaced by Ashton’s character Walden Schmidt, whom he played until the show wrapped in 2015.

Following his departure, the dad-of-five slammed the show in interviews and social media. In 2014, Ashton sent a message to Charlie during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live asking the disgruntled actor to “shut the f--k up” and to stop trashing him on Twitter.

While chatting on the radio show on Wednesday, Charlie recalled the moment he made peace with Mila Kunis’ husband. “I saw him at a Dodgers' game back in November and I forced him into a handshake. I said, ‘Give me that cup of coffee, young man, and shake my hand,’” he shared. “He was tasked with such an uphill struggle, and I was more into my own ego than I was aware of his own battle and for that I am regretful.”

As for burying the hatchet with Ashton, Charlie noted, “It was awkward, but I made it fine because I felt bad for him. He thought he was going to catch a right cross, but I just wanted to give him a hug."