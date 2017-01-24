The 2017 Oscar nominees have been announced – and La La Land is center stage with a record-tying 14 nominations for the Academy Awards. The Damien Chazelle-directed flick landed noms in most of the night's biggest categories, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Picture.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both scored nominations for 'La La Land'. Photo: Getty Images
It is a big year for veteran nominees, with Viola Davis, Denzel Washington and Michelle Williams upping their nominations count. The Fences stars, and Oscar winners, earned their seventh and third nominations, respectively, while Michelle nabbed her fourth nod for her turn in Manchester by the Sea. Her co-star Casey Affleck scored his second career nomination, after picking up the trophy for Best Actor at the Golden Globes.
Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep both took home the gold in 2012 – and now they are both back with nominations this year Photo: Getty Images
It wouldn't be the Oscars without mention of Meryl Streep. The acclaimed actress received her staggering 20th nomination and come awards night hopes to add a fourth trophy to her overflowing mantel of accolades.
The first-timers club features some of the year's most memorable performers: Moonlight's Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Loving's Ruth Negga.
Justin Timberlake and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be in the spotlight for Best Song on Hollywood's biggest night, with the pop singer scoring a nomination for "Can’t Stop the Feeling" from Trolls and the Hamilton star recognized for "How Far I’ll Go" from Moana.
Here's the complete list:
2017 OSCAR NOMINATIONS
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Hupert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Denzel Washington
Viggo Mortensen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Movie fans will be tuning in to see who wins as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Annual Academy Awards live on February 26.