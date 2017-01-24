The 2017 Oscar nominees have been announced – and La La Land is center stage with a record-tying 14 nominations for the Academy Awards. The Damien Chazelle-directed flick landed noms in most of the night's biggest categories, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Picture.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both scored nominations for 'La La Land'. Photo: Getty Images

It is a big year for veteran nominees, with Viola Davis, Denzel Washington and Michelle Williams upping their nominations count. The Fences stars, and Oscar winners, earned their seventh and third nominations, respectively, while Michelle nabbed her fourth nod for her turn in Manchester by the Sea. Her co-star Casey Affleck scored his second career nomination, after picking up the trophy for Best Actor at the Golden Globes.

Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep both took home the gold in 2012 – and now they are both back with nominations this year Photo: Getty Images

It wouldn't be the Oscars without mention of Meryl Streep. The acclaimed actress received her staggering 20th nomination and come awards night hopes to add a fourth trophy to her overflowing mantel of accolades.

The first-timers club features some of the year's most memorable performers: Moonlight's Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Loving's Ruth Negga.

Justin Timberlake and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be in the spotlight for Best Song on Hollywood's biggest night, with the pop singer scoring a nomination for "Can’t Stop the Feeling" from Trolls and the Hamilton star recognized for "How Far I’ll Go" from Moana.

Here's the complete list:

2017 OSCAR NOMINATIONS

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Hupert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Denzel Washington

Viggo Mortensen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blind Vaysha



Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Movie fans will be tuning in to see who wins as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Annual Academy Awards live on February 26.