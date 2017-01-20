Jennifer Aniston has a return to TV on the brain. "I’ve thought about it a lot," the Friends alum told Variety magazine. "That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is.At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."

Jennifer said she has thought about returning to TV Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The 47-year-old, who played Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom from 1994-2004, admits that her life as a wife and her time in Hollywood adds to her want to transition from the big screen to the small screen. "When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure — meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting," Jen, who has been married to Justin Theroux since 2015 said. "Now it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore."

Jennifer admits that now, it's all about staying closer to home Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Yellow Birds producer and actress, who plays the mother of a young boy serving in the Iraq war in the film, also shared that being the boss wasn't half bad, especially the feeling of joy after a project. "Oh, I love it," she explained. "There’s something very exciting about being part of a project from the seed of it and putting it together. And you just feel so proud of it on another level."