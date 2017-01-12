David Burtka on whether he and Neil Patrick Harris are planning for more kids and if their twins have a future in showbiz

There's no business like show business, but that doesn’t mean David Burtka wants his and husband Neil Patrick Harris’s twins – Harper and Gideon – following in their entertainment footsteps.

“I don’t wish them to go into the business anytime soon,” the professional chef told HELLO! on Wednesday night at the premiere of Netflix’s new show, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

David and Neil at Wednesday night's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' premiere Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the couple’s six-year-olds have “not really” expressed an interest in pursuing acting just yet, David revealed that Harper does enjoy singing songs like her Tony-winning father Neil. He said, “Our daughter just got a pink karaoke machine for Christmas so she’s been belting out some tunes at home, but she gets a little stage fright.”

The Food Network star continued, “She was asking us, 'Did you ever get stage fright when you go on the stage?' and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s exciting.’ It’s an exciting feeling, but we don’t know. There’s time for that.”

David revealed little Harper (above with twin brother Gideon) loves to sing but has 'stage fright' Photo: Instagram/@nph

Harper and Gideon are already familiar with their fathers’ line of work. While Neil was filming the upcoming Netflix show, the kindergarteners FaceTimed with their dad dressed in one of his more sinister Count Olaf costumes.

David revealed, “As soon as he came on Gideon screamed and dropped the phone. He was so scared of this guy. But it’s like dress up. They know that’s what papa and daddy do. They dress up and play and go to work. That’s what we do for our jobs.”

'They're great personalities,' David said of his super cute kids Photo: Instagram/@nph

David and Neil, 43, often share adorable photos of their children on social media. “They’re great personalities. They’re really great kids,” the 41-year-old shared. “We're really fortunate.”

As for whether they plan on adding to their family, the dad-to-two admitted, “No!” David explained, “We just got a puppy [Gidget]. That’s enough. That’s enough.”

A Series of Unfortunate Events will begin streaming Friday, January 13 on Netflix.