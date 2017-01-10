Ben Affleck says daughter Violet has made him an expert on tweens

Ben Affleck has just added a new title to his impressive resume. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the two-time Oscar and Golden Globes winner – and dad of three – admitted that he is an expert on today's youth.

While discussing life with his eldest daughter Violet Affleck, who is 11, the 44-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres, “I’ve become an expert on the tweens. I don’t know how much Radio Disney you listen to, but I hear quite a bit.”

Ben opened up about fatherhood with Ellen DeGeneres Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

He continued, “When we get in the car, it’s got to come on right away. It’s got to stay on the whole time. I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney Channel, and we go to Taylor Swift concerts. And that’s my life.”

However Ben doesn’t mind listening to the Bad Blood singer’s tunes. He confessed, “Taylor Swift is great, by the way. She’s a great role model!”

Ben revealed 11-year-old Violet is a huge fan of Taylor Swift Photo: Getty Images

During the segment Ben, who is dad to Violet, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, four, also revealed that he felt the effects of aging during a recent ski trip that he and his brood took with his brother Casey Affleck, best pal Matt Damon and their families. “I’m at the point now where all of our children are better skiers than I am,” he said. “They’re low to the ground. It doesn’t hurt when they fall. I’m kind of going along taking it easy. So I just pretend that I take it easy on purpose.”

The actor says ex-wife Jennifer is the 'world's greatest mom' Photo: Angela Weiss/FilmMagic

As for which of the Hollywood dads has the most well-behaved kids, the Live By Night actor admitted it’s definitely not him. “I have the world’s greatest mom [for my kids], but even she cannot conquer the obstacles there,” Ben said, while lauding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

