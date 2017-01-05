All the star presenters hitting the stage at the 2017 Golden Globes

The 74th annual Golden Globes are rapidly approaching and the focus is not only on the nominees, but also the famous faces who will be gracing the stage to present some of the night's biggest awards.

A long list of A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Amy Schumer, Anna Kendrick, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Justin Theroux, Sofia Vergara, Timothy Olyphant and This is Us heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia have been drafted to present at this year's ceremony.

Viola Davis is nominated and will serve as a presenter for the ceremony Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

This season, a slew of actors and actresses will take the stage as both nominees and presenters. Included in that special group are producer Matt Damon (Manchester by the Sea), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Viola Davis (Fences), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), and Emma Stone (Lala Land).

Past Golden Globe winners such as Ben Affleck, Brie Larson, Eddie Redmayne, Steve Carell, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Kristen Bell, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Annette Bening will also return to the stage to present 2017 winners with their awards.

Ben Affleck will present Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Additional stars set to join host Jimmy Fallon on stage include: Leonardo DiCaprio, Felicity Jones, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Hugh Grant, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Foster, Naomi Campbell, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Carl Weathers, John Legend, Sting and Carrie Underwood.

We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8! pic.twitter.com/lEEVluKTL5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2017

The January 8th ceremony will be a family affair for presenter Sylvester Stallone, who took home the 2016 Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor. The Creed star will have the honor of watching his three daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, act as Miss Golden Globes for the evening.

Sly's three daughters will act as Miss Golden Globes Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water



During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sophia recalled the moment their father told them they had been chosen for the honor. "We all started screaming and jumping up and down, music blasting, dogs barking," she said. "We didn't think we would get it."

Now as Sylvester's daughters prepare to make history as the first sister act to undertake the tittle of Miss Golden Globe, they admitted they are ready for their big night in the spotlight. "This is our moment," Scarlet said. "The Golden Globes."

