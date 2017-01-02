Billie Lourd breaks her silence on the deaths of mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Less than a week after losing both her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds just one day apart, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd has broken her silence. In a touching post on Instagram, the young star shared a sweet throwback photo of the three generations of actresses along with a message to those who have sent her messages of condolence.

Billie, right, with uncle Todd Fisher, left, and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds and mom Carrie Fisher, who both tragically died last week Photo: Getty Images

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

The 24-year-old has endured unfathomable tragedy in the past week. Her mother, Star Wars actress Carrie, died at age 60 on December 27, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. On December 28, Carrie’s 84-year-old mother Debbie Reynolds, star of Singing in the Rain, suffered a stroke while helping organize funeral plans and died a short time later.

CARRIE AND BILLIE'S MOTHER-DAUGHTER MOMENTS

Debbie’s son Todd Fisher confirmed his mother’s death last Wednesday. "She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," he told the Associated Press, noting that the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for his mom.

Todd opened up about how the family was handling the devastating double loss. He said: "We're broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they're together. It's horrible, it's beautiful, it's magical they are together, it's beyond words, it's beyond understanding. From the family's perspective, this is Debbie's destiny. She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone."

The two stars will be buried together during a joint service, with time and date yet to be announced.