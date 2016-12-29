Kris Jenner reflects on being a mother and more stars post tributes for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

The deaths of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher have sent a wave of heartbreak through the world of Hollywood. Since the news of Debbie and Carrie's subsequent passing, stars have taken to their social media accounts to reflect on the mother-daughter duo's unbreakable bond.
Kardashian-Jenner monarch and mother of six, Kris Jenner reflected on Debbie and Carrie's bond in a touching post: "Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable," the post accompanied by a photo of Debbie and her two children read in part. "As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend."
Debbie speaks out after Carrie's death
Kris continued the post: "Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie's family."
Victoria Beckham used a photo of her daughter Harper, five, to pay tribute with a reference to her historic film. "Singing in the rain."
Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Selma Blair used the same image of Debbie and Carrie holding hands to accompany their tributes. Troian simply captioned the post "Bright Lights," while Selma kept her message a little more intimate saying, "I like to think of them like this right now. I met Debbie Reynolds on the set of in &. I was in awe. Her charm and beauty and wit. And then, afterwards, with Carrie, where we would go down the hill and pull pranks on ms Reynolds come night time. They were an amazing pair. Two inspiring women that will be missed by everybody. My heart goes out to the family . Only love. And misses. it will be a while til i smile behind my face as Carrie would say. peace to you both."
Katie Couric honored the duo with a photo of Debbie with a young Carrie next to a message that read, "My Carrie says I post too often one Instagram, but I had to share this precious and (heart emoji) photo after I saw it. As one of you said this is really grief overload. I'm feeling so sad about this. #debbieandcarrie #RIP."
The Singing in the Rain icon passed away at the age of 84 on December 29, after suffering a stroke in a Los Angeles residence. Debbie's death came one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Selma Blair
Marion Cotillard and John Stamos
Katie Couric
Debra Messing
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Amber Rose Tamblyn
Julianne Hough
Sending love @praisethelourd ❤ #Repost @theglowdotcom ・・・ “Because I feel that, in the Heavens above / The angels, whispering to one another, / Can find, among their burning terms of love / None so devotional as that of ‘Mother’” – May they rest peacefully together forever #edgarallanpoe #rip #debbiereynolds #carriefisher
Rita Wilson
Beautiful , sweet, Debbie Reynolds. Could the bond between mother and daughter have been so strong that one couldn't live without the other? Debbie Reynolds was a light, a charmer, so funny, like her daughter, young at heart, and one damn fine actress, singer, dancer, comedienne. God rest her soul. I feel blessed to have known her through her daughter @carriefisherofficial My prayers go to her son, Todd, and her granddaughter @praisethelourd
I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016
Antonio Banderas
You can die for love. RIP Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, you marvelous stars. I hope you are shining together from Heaven. pic.twitter.com/mpf638StWX— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) December 29, 2016