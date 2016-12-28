Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' co-stars send condolences following Carrie Fisher's death

The force – and support – is strong with Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd. Since news of the Star Wars actress’s passing on Tuesday, a number of Billie’s Scream Queens co-stars have taken to social media to express their condolences to the 24-year-old.

Actress Lea Michele shared a tender photo of Carrie and her daughter on Instagram. Attached to the picture, the former Glee alum posted a moving note for her friend that read: “Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.”

Billie Lourd is Carrie's only daughter Photo: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2016 FOX Broadcasting Co.

Fellow co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also penned a heartfelt message for the late movie star’s only child. Sharing a picture of Billie filming a scene on their Fox show, she wrote, “My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy.”

CARRIE FISHER AND BILLIE LOURD'S BEST MOTHER-DAUGHTER MOMENTS

John Stamos shared a photo of himself with Billie recalling their chats about the Princess Leia actress. “Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie,” the Fuller House star captioned the post.

Debbie Reynolds breaks silence following daughter's death

Taylor Lautner praised his co-star and rumored girlfriend’s unwavering strength on Instagram, writing, “This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. [heart emoji], me."

The mother-daughter duo both starred in the latest Star Wars movie Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Ariana Grande and Abigail Breslin also posted tributes to Debbie Reynolds' granddaughter. Uploading a picture of Billie on set, Abigail wrote, “Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing... and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend.” Meanwhile Ariana simply said, “i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.”

Carrie died on Tuesday, December 27, days after suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the Hollywood icon’s family confirmed the sad news to HELLO! in a statement on behalf of Billie.

CARRIE FISHER'S LIFE IN PHOTOS

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement to HELLO! said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

