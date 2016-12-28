Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. The devastating news comes days after the Hollywood star best known for playing Princess Leia in the hit sci-fi franchise suffered a heart attack.

A spokesperson for Carrie's family, Simon Halls, released a statement on behalf of the late movie star’s only child, daughter Billie Lourd. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement to HELLO! said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Carrie went into cardiac arrest on Friday, December 23, while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles. On Christmas Day, film star Debbie Reynolds took to Twitter to share an update on her daughter’s condition, tweeting, "Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

The Princess Diarist author's brother Todd also spoke about his sister's condition prior to her death, telling Variety: "We have to wait and be patient. We have so little information ourselves. She's in the intensive care unit and everybody's praying for her. There's nothing new from the doctors. There's nothing new at all. … There's no good news or bad news."

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Carrie made her film debut in the 1975 drama Shampoo, which starred Warren Beatty, Julie Christie and Goldie Hawn. Two years later, the actress got her big break taking on the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars trilogy alongside Harrison Ford.

Earlier this year, Billie's mom admitted that she and her co-star Harrison were involved in a secret three-month affair. "It was so intense," she told People of the romance. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Photo: dpa-Film Fox DPA/PA Images

Following new's of Carrie's heart attack, Harrison expressed his sadness to the Hollywood Reporter. He told the outlet, "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."

The pair’s fellow Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill also sent his well-wishes to the actress, tweeting, "As if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher." He additionally shared several photos of the pair, with one reading: "Dear Santa, all I want for Xmas is the Force to be strong with Carrie."

Last month the When Harry Met Sally actress told Rolling Stone that she did not fear death itself. "I fear dying," she said. "Anything with pain associated with it, I don't like. I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying; it didn't look like fun. But if I was gonna do it, I'd want someone like me around. And I will be there!"