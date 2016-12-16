Blake Lively praises husband Ryan Reynolds after first public appearance with daughters

Blake Lively is one proud wife! After stepping out with her daughter James and newborn baby girl for Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the Shallows actress took to her Instagram to praise her husband’s latest career achievement.

“Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today,” the mom-of-two captioned a photo of herself, Ryan and two-year-old daughter James standing on the Deadpool actor’s star. “@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ...Always has been, but now we have a fancy [star] to show for it.”

Ryan also took to Instagram to commemorate his big day. Posting a photo of himself posing above his star, the 2017 Golden Globe nominee wrote, “Thank you to the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce and @20thcenturyfox. This is one of those 'pinch me' moments. But not in the creepy way my Aunt used to do it.”

Blake’s husband was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 15. The actor and his wife attended the ceremony with their two daughters, marking the first-time the couple has ever made a public appearance with their children.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me,” Ryan said in his speech. “You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star. …You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

The Reynolds family looked picture perfect for their debut. Curly-haired James — wearing a Coach bomber jacket — stole the show playing with a microphone, while Blake cradled her newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been released. Ryan beamed as he stood besides his ladies, planting gentle kisses on his daughters’ heads.