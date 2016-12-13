Sylvester Stallone's daughters say their dad isn't as tough as you think

Sylvester Stallone isn't such a tough guy after all. In fact, when it comes to his daughters dating lives, the Rambo star takes a more laid back approach. "When they show up he goes, ‘Alright, do you want to go golfing with me," Sly's 20-year-old daughter Sophia shared with E! News on Monday during the Golden Globe nominee ceremony.

Young men interested in taking out Sophia and her two sisters, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, however, should still watch out. When asked if their father indeed carries a bazooka like his infamous character, Sophia wasn't quite sure. "With his personality, who knows?"

Sylvester's daughters say he is more laid back when it comes to dating Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine will make history during the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony as the first siblings to hold the title of Miss Golden Globe. As for if the trio will be accompanied by men other than their father, Scarlet said, "Probably not."

Her sister Sistine may be brave enough to ask the Creed star. "That's a conversation we need to have now that you just reminded me," she chimed in. "You would think that he's so against it, because he's Rambo and he's going to show up with a bazooka at the door when they come, but really he's very nice!"

Sylvester is father to Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Sylvester, who has been married to the girls' mother Jennifer Flavin since 1997, recently opened up about what it is like taking the backseat in a house full of women. “I basically just keep my mouth shut and don’t cause waves,” the 70-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “It’s all women. Women rule. Even the dogs, they’re female and the one male’s been neutered.”

He continued: “I just sit there, I’d love to hang out with someone, you know what I mean. I just sit there and just watch the leaves fall off the tree of my life."