Golden Globe 2017 nominees: Ryan Reynolds, Hailee Steinfeld and more react to first nominations

Hurray for Hollywood! The 2017 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 leaving a number of Tinseltown stars and first-time nominees basking in the glory of their Hollywood Foreign Press Association nods.

Ryan Reynold’s scored his first-ever nomination for his role in the comedy Deadpool. Blake Lively’s husband celebrated the career achievement on social media writing, “Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Lily Collins shared a shot of her nomination reaction Photo: Instagram/@lilyjcollins

Lily Collins posted a photo of her emotional reaction upon learning of her "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy" nomination. Attached to the photo, the Rules Don’t Apply actress actress penned, “The moment your mom captures you being nominated for your first Golden Globe. Priceless. I still can't breathe. Beyond honored, thankful, and proud. This can't be real!”

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, in addition to This is Us actress Mandy Moore and Hamilton alum Lin-Manuel Miranda also joined the Golden Globes nominees club. Nominee Hailee Steinfeld tweeted her joy over her first Globes nomination. The Edge of Seventeen star wrote, "CALL ME A GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! OH MY GOD. I'm in tears. And on a plane. About to take off. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!"

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIST OF NOMINEES

While Millie Bobby Brown did not receive a best actress nod, the Stranger Things star adorably thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for nominating her hit Netflix show. “I’m very excited,” the 12-year-old said as she blew a kiss in a video posted on Instagram.

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep and Andrew Garfield are just a few of the other big names who will be going for the gold and sipping on Moët & Chandon when the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Jimmy Fallon on January 8, 2017 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his first Golden Globes nomination for Deadpool Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High WaterLion

Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

La La Land

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Amy Adams , Arrival

Jessica Chastain , Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga , Loving

Natalie Portman , Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Meryl Streep , Florence Foster Jenkins

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

La La Land co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling earned nominations Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Dev Patel, Lion

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle , La La Land

Tom Ford , Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson , Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins , Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan , Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Colin Farrell , The Lobster

Ryan Gosling , La La Land

Hugh Grant , Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill , War Dogs

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia





Lin-Manuel Miranda's song from Moana received a nod Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

"Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Tom Hiddleston scored his first nomination Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston , All the Way

Tom Hiddleston , The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance , The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Sarah Jessica Parker received her first nomination since 2006 Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish