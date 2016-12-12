Golden Globe 2017 nominees: Ryan Reynolds, Hailee Steinfeld and more react to first nominations

Hurray for Hollywood! The 2017 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, December 12 leaving a number of Tinseltown stars and first-time nominees basking in the glory of their Hollywood Foreign Press Association nods.
Ryan Reynold’s scored his first-ever nomination for his role in the comedy Deadpool. Blake Lively’s husband celebrated the career achievement on social media writing, “Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”
Lily Collins posted a photo of her emotional reaction upon learning of her "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy" nomination. Attached to the photo, the Rules Don’t Apply actress actress penned, “The moment your mom captures you being nominated for your first Golden Globe. Priceless. I still can't breathe. Beyond honored, thankful, and proud. This can't be real!”
Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, in addition to This is Us actress Mandy Moore and Hamilton alum Lin-Manuel Miranda also joined the Golden Globes nominees club. Nominee Hailee Steinfeld tweeted her joy over her first Globes nomination. The Edge of Seventeen star wrote, "CALL ME A GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! OH MY GOD. I'm in tears. And on a plane. About to take off. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!"
While Millie Bobby Brown did not receive a best actress nod, the Stranger Things star adorably thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for nominating her hit Netflix show. “I’m very excited,” the 12-year-old said as she blew a kiss in a video posted on Instagram.
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep and Andrew Garfield are just a few of the other big names who will be going for the gold and sipping on Moët & Chandon when the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Jimmy Fallon on January 8, 2017 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High WaterLion
Manchester by the Sea
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Amy Adams , Arrival
Jessica Chastain , Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga , Loving
Natalie Portman , Jackie
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Meryl Streep , Florence Foster Jenkins
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Dev Patel, Lion
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle , La La Land
Tom Ford , Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson , Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins , Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan , Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Colin Farrell , The Lobster
Ryan Gosling , La La Land
Hugh Grant , Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill , War Dogs
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Original Score, Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
"Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston , All the Way
Tom Hiddleston , The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance , The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish