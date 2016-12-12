Grammy Awards 2017: Beyoncé leads the pack with 9 nominations

Award season is just around the corner and with it is music's biggest night: the Grammy Awards. Leading the pack with nine nominations for the 2017 show is none other than Beyoncé. Not far behind the Lemonade artist are Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, who scored eight nods apiece.
The 59th annual Grammy Awards will be a duel of the divas as Beyoncé goes up against Adele in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories. Fans will have to wait and see who takes the top honors when the show airs live February 12, 2017 on CBS with host James Corden.
The singers will go up against each other in three main categories Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage
See more of the nominees below and the full list of Grammy nominees:
Record of the Year
Hello by Adele
Formation by Beyonce
7 Years by Lukas Graham
Work by Rihanna featuring Drake
Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots
Album of the Year
25 by Adele
Lemonade by Beyonce
Purpose by Justin Bieber
Views by Drake
A Sailor's Guide to Earth by Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
Formation by Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Hello by Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
I Took a Pill in Ibiza by Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
Love Yourself by Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
7 Years by Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance
Hello by Adele
Hold Up by Beyonce
Love Yourself by Justin Bieber
Piece by Piece (Idol Version) by Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Closer by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years by Lukas Graham
Work by Rihanna featuring Drake
Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Nomination
Cinema by Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels by Bob Dylan
Stages Live by Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin by Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway by Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 by Adele
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande
Confident by Demi Lovato
This is Amazing by Sia
Best Dance Recording
Tearing Me Up by Bob Moses
Don't Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Never Be Like You by Flume Featuring Kai
Rinse & Repeat by Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
Drinkee by Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin by Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine by Jean-Michael Jarre
Epoch by Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face a Shining Future by Underworld
Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII by Louie Vega
Best Rock Performance
Joe (Live from Austin City Limits) by Alabama Shakes
Don't Hurt Yourself by Beyonce featuring Jack White
Blackstar by David Bowie
The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan) by Disturbed
Heathens by Twenty One Pilots
Best Rock Song
Blackstar by David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Burn the Witch by Radiohead songwriters (Radiohead)
Hardwired by James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
Heathens by Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
My Name is Human by Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
California by Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty by Cage the Elephant
Magma by Gojira
Death of a Bachelor by Panic! at the Disco
Weezer by Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million by Bon Iver
Blackstar by David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project by PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression by Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool by Radiohead
Country star Carrie Underwood received a nomination for Best Solo Performance Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Best Country Solo Performance:
Love Can Go To Hell by Brandy Clark
Vice by Miranda Lambert
My Church by Maren Morris
Church Bells by Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color by Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Different For Girls by Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
21 Summer by Brothers Osborne
Setting The World On Fire by Kenny Chesney & P!nk
Jolene by Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Think Of You by Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song:
Blue Ain’t Your Color by Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
Die A Happy Man by Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
Humble And Kind by Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
My Church by busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
Vice by Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album:
Big Day In A Small Town by Brandy Clark
Full Circle by Loretta Lynn
Hero by Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth by Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord by Keith Urban
Best R&B Performance
Turnin' Me Up by BJ The Chicago Kid
Permission by Ro James
I Do by Musiq Soulchild
Needed Me by Rihanna
Cranes in the Sky by Solange
Best R&B Song
PARTYNEXTDOOR by Come See Me [ft. Drake]
Bryson Tiller by Exchange
Kiss It Better by Rihanna
Lake by the Ocean by Maxwell
Luv by Tory Lanez
Best R&B Album
In My Mind by BJ the Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live by Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits by Terrace Martin
Healing Season by Mint Condition
Smoove Jones by Mya
Best Rap Performance
No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne] by Chance the Rapper
Panda by Desiigner
Pop Style [ft. The Throne] by Drake
All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared] by Fat Joe and Remy Ma
That Part [ft. Kanye West] by Schoolboy Q
Best Rap Song
All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared] by Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Famous [ft. Rihanna] by Kanye West
Hotline Bling by Drake
No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne] by Chance the Rapper
Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream] by
Coldplay received a nomination for Best Music Video Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage
Best Rap Album
Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book
De La Soul - and the Anonymous Nobody...
DJ Khaled - Major Key
Drake - Views
Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
Kanye West - The Life of Pablo
Best Music Video
Beyoncé - Formation
Leon Bridges - River
Coldplay - Up & Up
Gosh by Jamie xx
Upside Down & Inside Out by OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead by Steve Aoki
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years by The Beatles
Lemonade by Beyonce
The Music of Strangers by Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry- Various Artists