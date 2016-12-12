Grammy Awards 2017: Beyoncé leads the pack with 9 nominations

Award season is just around the corner and with it is music's biggest night: the Grammy Awards. Leading the pack with nine nominations for the 2017 show is none other than Beyoncé. Not far behind the Lemonade artist are Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, who scored eight nods apiece.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will be a duel of the divas as Beyoncé goes up against Adele in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories. Fans will have to wait and see who takes the top honors when the show airs live February 12, 2017 on CBS with host James Corden.

The singers will go up against each other in three main categories Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

See more of the nominees below and the full list of Grammy nominees:

Record of the Year

Hello by Adele

Formation by Beyonce

7 Years by Lukas Graham

Work by Rihanna featuring Drake

Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25 by Adele

Lemonade by Beyonce

Purpose by Justin Bieber

Views by Drake

A Sailor's Guide to Earth by Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

Formation by Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Hello by Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

I Took a Pill in Ibiza by Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

Love Yourself by Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

7 Years by Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

The Chainsmokers, seen here with Drake, are up for Best New Artist Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage

Best Pop Solo Performance

Hello by Adele

Hold Up by Beyonce

Love Yourself by Justin Bieber

Piece by Piece (Idol Version) by Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Closer by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years by Lukas Graham

Work by Rihanna featuring Drake

Cheap Thrills by Sia featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Nomination

Cinema by Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels by Bob Dylan

Stages Live by Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin by Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway by Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 by Adele

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Confident by Demi Lovato

This is Amazing by Sia

Best Dance Recording

Tearing Me Up by Bob Moses

Don't Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Never Be Like You by Flume Featuring Kai

Rinse & Repeat by Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

Drinkee by Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin by Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine by Jean-Michael Jarre

Epoch by Tycho

Barbara, Barbara, We Face a Shining Future by Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII by Louie Vega

David Bowie's music lives on at the Grammys with a nominations for Blackstar Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Best Rock Performance

Joe (Live from Austin City Limits) by Alabama Shakes

Don't Hurt Yourself by Beyonce featuring Jack White

Blackstar by David Bowie

The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan) by Disturbed

Heathens by Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song

Blackstar by David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Burn the Witch by Radiohead songwriters (Radiohead)

Hardwired by James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

Heathens by Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

My Name is Human by Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album

California by Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty by Cage the Elephant

Magma by Gojira

Death of a Bachelor by Panic! at the Disco

Weezer by Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million by Bon Iver

Blackstar by David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project by PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression by Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool by Radiohead

Country star Carrie Underwood received a nomination for Best Solo Performance Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Best Country Solo Performance:

Love Can Go To Hell by Brandy Clark

Vice by Miranda Lambert

My Church by Maren Morris

Church Bells by Carrie Underwood

Blue Ain’t Your Color by Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Different For Girls by Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

21 Summer by Brothers Osborne

Setting The World On Fire by Kenny Chesney & P!nk

Jolene by Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Think Of You by Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

Blue Ain’t Your Color by Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

Die A Happy Man by Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Humble And Kind by Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

My Church by busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Vice by Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Big Day In A Small Town by Brandy Clark

Full Circle by Loretta Lynn

Hero by Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth by Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord by Keith Urban

Best R&B Performance

Turnin' Me Up by BJ The Chicago Kid

Permission by Ro James

I Do by Musiq Soulchild

Needed Me by Rihanna

Cranes in the Sky by Solange

Best R&B Song

PARTYNEXTDOOR by Come See Me [ft. Drake]

Bryson Tiller by Exchange

Kiss It Better by Rihanna

Lake by the Ocean by Maxwell

Luv by Tory Lanez

Best R&B Album

In My Mind by BJ the Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live by Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits by Terrace Martin

Healing Season by Mint Condition

Smoove Jones by Mya

Best Rap Performance

No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne] by Chance the Rapper

Panda by Desiigner

Pop Style [ft. The Throne] by Drake

All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared] by Fat Joe and Remy Ma

That Part [ft. Kanye West] by Schoolboy Q

Best Rap Song

All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared] by Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Famous [ft. Rihanna] by Kanye West

Hotline Bling by Drake

No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne] by Chance the Rapper

Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream] by

Coldplay received a nomination for Best Music Video Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015/WireImage

Best Rap Album

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book

De La Soul - and the Anonymous Nobody...

DJ Khaled - Major Key

Drake - Views

Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP

Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Best Music Video

Beyoncé - Formation

Leon Bridges - River

Coldplay - Up & Up

Gosh by Jamie xx

Upside Down & Inside Out by OK Go

Best Music Film

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead by Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years by The Beatles

Lemonade by Beyonce

The Music of Strangers by Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry- Various Artists