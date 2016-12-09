Jennifer Aniston picks her top four 'Bachelor' contestants for Nick Viall

Jennifer Aniston got a jumpstart on her Bachelor bracket. The Office Christmas Party actress dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, where she predicted the final four women for bachelor Nick Viall based solely on the contestants' photos, names and occupations. "Nick's so awesome," the Friends alum said. "I really like Nick. A lot of people were iffy about Nick in the beginning.” Though having had multiple attempts on the Bachelor franchise, the movie star admitted that Nick is deserving of finding a relationship.

Photo: ABC/Jimmy Kimmel

After analyzing a screen featuring the 30 women vying for the bachelor's heart, Jennifer picked her four favorite ladies, which ranged from a Pilates instructor, who is “probably very bendy” to a doula that “wears a good wedge." While she had no problem selecting the final four bachelorettes, the Golden Globe winner refused to choose the lucky lady who would be the recipient of Nick's final rose. Jennifer said, "I’m not going to jinx it."

The Bachelor season 21 premieres January 2, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

