Patton Oswalt pens emotional letter about being a single dad after losing his 'amazing' wife

Months after the tragic passing of Patton Oswalt’s wife Michelle McNamara, the Emmy-winning actor opened up in a letter for GQ about his new life without his ‘amazing’ other half and raising their seven-year-old daughter Alice.

“It feels like a walk-on character is being asked to carry an epic film after the star has been wiped from the screen,” the 47-year-old penned. "I can't do it. I can't do it. I can't do it. I want to tune out the world and hide under the covers and never leave my house again and send our daughter, Alice, off to live with her cousins in Chicago, because they won't screw her up the way I know I will. Somebody help me! I can't. I can't. I can't.”

Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

The actor recalled feeling the “same terror” when he became a father back in 2009 and when he married his wife in 2005, calling his bride “a woman far above my pay grade, in looks and intelligence and personality.”

Since unexpectedly losing his spouse during her sleep in April (coroner's office has yet to declare the cause of death), the King of Queens alum has learned to adjust to his new role as a single parent. “This is my first time being a single father. I've missed forms for school. I've forgotten to stock the fridge with food she likes. I've run out of socks for her. I've run out of socks for me. It sucked and it was a hassle every time, but the world kept turning,” he admitted. “If I can persuade a comedy club full of indifferent drunks to like me, I can have my daughter ready for soccer on a Saturday morning.”

Photo: Instagram/@balvenieboy

While he might look “stupid and clumsy and inexperienced,” Patton confessed that the reason he is moving forward is for his daughter. He shared, “I'm moving forward—clumsily, stupidly, blindly—because of the kind of person Alice is. She's got so much of Michelle in her. And Michelle was living her life moving forward. And she took me forward with her. Just like I know Alice will.

"So I'm going to keep moving forward. So I can be there with you if you need me, Alice," the dad-of-one added, “Because I'll need you. I can do it. I can do it. I can do it. Because of you, Alice.”