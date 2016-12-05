Madonna is a supportive mother as her 'superstar' daughter Mercy wins at gymnastics meet

Like her famous mother Madonna, Mercy James has the moves – however on the gymnastics floor! The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram on Sunday to praise her ten-year-old daughter's recent gymnastics win.

Sharing a photo of Mercy with medals around her neck, the supportive mother wrote, “Mercy James takes home 4 Medals!” The 58-year-old has previously highlighted her "superstar" daughter's accomplishments.

Photo: Instagram/@madonna

On Sunday, the Express Yourself singer also posted a shot of her little girl on a podium, alongside other young gymnasts writing, “Go Mercy James!!! It's all about team Work!”

Mercy’s sporting event came just a few days after Madonna’s VIP charity gala in Miami Beach. Madonna was joined by her son David for the December 2 event to raise funds for her organization Raising Malawi, which supports orphans. During the party held at the Faena Forum, the mom-of-four was reunited with ex-husband Sean Penn. While on stage, she told the actor, “I'm still in love with you,” while offering to re-marry him if he bid $150,000.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Courtney Love, Ariana Grande, Karolina Kurkova, Bethenny Frankel, James Corden and Madonna's ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stepped out for the gala, which was sponsored by Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque. In the end, the event raised more than $7.5 million for the singer's non-profit organization. After the charity bash, the Like a Virgin artist posted on social media, "I am humbled and so Grateful to all who made this evening the success that it was!"