And baby makes four! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have welcomed their second child – a boy. A rep for the actress confirmed the baby’s arrival to HELLO!.

The Hollywood stars’ new bundle of joy was born on Wednesday, November 30. On Friday the actor's media site, A Plus, announced the newborn's name in a story post that read: "Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born at 1:21 a.m. on November 30, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces."

Photo: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

While the couple did not share a photo of baby Dimitri, they did share a message for the public via A Plus. "We'd like to allow our kids to make their own choices on whether to have a life in the public eye or not," Ashton told A Plus. "We don't want to make the choice for them."

Dimitri joins big sister Wyatt Isabelle, who was born in 2014. Back in October, the Ranch actor accidentally revealed the gender of his second child. When asked whether Wyatt was excited about her sibling’s impending arrival, he said, "She points to Mila and goes 'baby brother' when she points to the belly.”

“Then she points to dad and says, 'Beer,’” Ashton added. “So I think that she gets that there is something in the belly, but I don't think she nows that it's not going to be a plastic doll just yet."

Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for SOUND

Mila’s rep confirmed to HELLO! in June that she and her husband, 38, were expecting their second child. While discussing her children over the summer, the Bad Moms star said, “I’ve always said is I just want my children to have empathy in life. I want my kids to be good kids."

The 33-year-old actress also revealed that she intends on raising grounded kids in Hollywood. She said, “My kid will never know what it's like to not have fresh fruit. My kid will never know what it's like to not have electricity... I learned at a very early age to not say the word 'want.' That was out of my vocabulary. It just didn’t exist, and so I’m hoping that Wyatt one day will learn that the word ‘want’ is not necessary.”