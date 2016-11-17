Rob Lowe talks son Johnny's 'wild' 21st in Las Vegas while sharing details of his own party with the Brat Pack

What happens in Vegas didn’t stay there! Rob Lowe made an appearance on the the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday where he dished on his son Johnny Lowe’s recent 21st birthday celebration in Sin City.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Rob went to Vegas to celebrate his son's 21st birthday Photo: Instagram/@johnnylowe

"There was lots of love, lots of pride, lots of happiness, lots of Visine," the actor joked. "There might have been some vomiting. There might have been one of the guests meeting a young lady and getting their wallet stolen. I’m just saying, it's Las Vegas."

The 52-year-old added, “It got wild for these kids.”

HOLLYWOOD PARENTS IN THEIR BETS ROLES AS MOM AND DAD

Rob joined his son and Johnny’s friends, which included Patrick Schwarzenegger, for the epic weekend festivities. "Here's the way I look at it. Nobody got arrested, nobody ended up in the paper," the dad-of-two said. "Everybody is healthy, so I'm declaring victory and getting off the field."

Rob called the trip a success Photo: Instagram/@robloweofficial

Over the weekend, the Grinder star shared photos from the birthday bash, which included a cake with Johnny's face and sparklers. Recalling his own 21st birthday, Rob told Ellen DeGeneres, “My 21st birthday I was rolling with the Brat Pack, that was like right in the height of my posse.”

SONS TAKING AFTER THEIR FAMOUS FATHERS

“Everybody made a surprise party for me,” he revealed. Though the only way his friends could get him to the party’s location was by lying saying he had blind date with Madonna.

"And I was like, yeah," he shared. “And then of course I got there, and it's a surprise party, and it's really great, but then the whole night I was just bummed because Madonna wasn't there. It was like, ’Guess I'm not gonna hook up with Madonna tonight.’”

WATCH ROB TALK ABOUT LAS VEGAS BELOW