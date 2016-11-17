'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland takes Internet by storm with cover of The Chainsmokers's 'Closer'

Not only can Sarah Hyland act, but she can also carry a sweet tune. The Modern Family star showed off her impressive pipes in an acoustic cover of The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s popular song Closer. The 25-year-old teamed up with the cover band Boyce Avenue for the now-viral music session, which has already surpassed 6 million views on YouTube.

Sarah, who has been tapped to host Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle Shorties, took to her Twitter account on November 13 to share the video writing, "Dream come true singing with these guys!" Since the cover was uploaded earlier this week, the brunette beauty's vocals have caught the attention of various celebrities including Emma Roberts and Ashton Kutcher, who noted the TV star's voice "is impressive," in addition to The Chainsmokers themselves.

Photo: YouTube/boyceavenue

The DJ duo shared a clip of Sarah's performance on their Instagram account, which they captioned, "WOW @therealsarahhyland you and @boyceavenue did such an amazing job! Thank you guys one final cover to rule them all."

While Sarah's musical talent might have been unknown to some fans, this isn't the first time the actress has showcased her singing skills. In 1999, she played Molly in the musical film Annie singing along to the classic It's the Hard-Knock Life and made her Broadway debut in 2006 in the musical Grey Gardens.

Earlier this year, Sarah opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of making her own music. "My boyfriend got me a guitar, because he's like, 'I love your music and you should be able to write and compose your own music,'" she said. "I thought that was really sweet, but I don't know...maybe if I start getting bored? I'm not ruling it out!"

WATCH SARAH COVER THE CHAINSMOKERS BELOW