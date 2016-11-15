Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and more celebrities having fun with the Mannequin Challenge

Some of the biggest names in music, film and politics are getting in on the new viral craze, the Mannequin Challenge. The latest frenzy to consume our social media feeds started in late October when students from Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville, Florida took a break from class to strike a pose in a video resembling mannequins as they played Rae Sremmurd hit Black Beatles.

Wanting in on the fun, stars from Paul McCartney, who did his solo, to Destiny's Child, who reunited at Kelly Rowland's son's birthday at Snooknuk Cafe in L.A., showed off their creative ways to freeze. Sara and Erin Foster enlisted their friends including Kate Hudson and Jennifer Meyer at a barbecue, and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian brought the phenomenon into the delivery room.

The challenge even got political when Hillary Clinton took a break from the election-day madness to pose with some staffers, and Michelle Obama took part when Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House.

Scroll through for the best celebrity Mannequin Challenge videos.

Michelle Obama

Our very own @cavs #mannequinchallenge @whitehouse A video posted by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:14pm PST

Paul McCartney

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

 A video posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:13am PST

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner and family

Dream Team ☘ #MannequinChallenge A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:55pm PST

Adele

Mannequin challenge A video posted by @adele on Nov 7, 2016 at 4:48pm PST

Kevin Hart

#MannequinChallenge complete  @wayne215 @justtrain1 @cbuys6 @william_lam__ @korean_dinosaur #movewithhart #HustleHart A video posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Britney Spears

We use our bodies to make our own #MannequinChallenge  THANK YOU for voting #PieceOfMe for @TheBestOfLV!!! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:08pm PST

The New York Giants

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! #mannequinchallenge #GiantsPride A video posted by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Hillary Clinton

James Corden

That James is a real crowd pleaser. #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/EwqD2z5xhy — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 8, 2016

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster and Erin Foster

Mannequin Challenge Take 86 @erinfoster @sweetbabyjamie @jenmeyerjewelry @katehudson @rachelzoe @donatiennela @missemward A video posted by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:40pm PST



Ivanka Trump

We opened the new #TeamIvanka office and had to partake in the #mannequinchallenge. Mannequin included  A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:11am PST



The cast of Hairspray Live