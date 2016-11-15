Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and more celebrities having fun with the Mannequin Challenge

Some of the biggest names in music, film and politics are getting in on the new viral craze, the Mannequin Challenge. The latest frenzy to consume our social media feeds started in late October when students from Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville, Florida took a break from class to strike a pose in a video resembling mannequins as they played Rae Sremmurd hit Black Beatles.
Wanting in on the fun, stars from Paul McCartney, who did his solo, to Destiny's Child, who reunited at Kelly Rowland's son's birthday at Snooknuk Cafe in L.A., showed off their creative ways to freeze. Sara and Erin Foster enlisted their friends including Kate Hudson and Jennifer Meyer at a barbecue, and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian brought the phenomenon into the delivery room.
The challenge even got political when Hillary Clinton took a break from the election-day madness to pose with some staffers, and Michelle Obama took part when Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House.
Scroll through for the best celebrity Mannequin Challenge videos.
Love those Black Beatles #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/aAu9umHKI7
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 10, 2016
Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner and family
Kevin Hart
The New York Giants
Don't stand still. Vote today: https://t.co/jfd3CXLD1s #ElectionDay #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/4KAv2zu0rd
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2016
James Corden
That James is a real crowd pleaser. #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/EwqD2z5xhy
— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 8, 2016
Kate Hudson, Sara Foster and Erin Foster
The cast of Hairspray Live