Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and more celebrities having fun with the Mannequin Challenge

Some of the biggest names in music, film and politics are getting in on the new viral craze, the Mannequin Challenge. The latest frenzy to consume our social media feeds started in late October when students from Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville, Florida took a break from class to strike a pose in a video resembling mannequins as they played Rae Sremmurd hit Black Beatles.

Wanting in on the fun, stars from Paul McCartney, who did his solo, to Destiny's Child, who reunited at Kelly Rowland's son's birthday at Snooknuk Cafe in L.A., showed off their creative ways to freeze. Sara and Erin Foster enlisted their friends including Kate Hudson and Jennifer Meyer at a barbecue, and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian brought the phenomenon into the delivery room.

The challenge even got political when Hillary Clinton took a break from the election-day madness to pose with some staffers, and Michelle Obama took part when Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House.

Scroll through for the best celebrity Mannequin Challenge videos.

Michelle Obama

Our very own @cavs #mannequinchallenge @whitehouse

A video posted by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on

Paul McCartney

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams



A video posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner and family

Dream Team ☘ #MannequinChallenge

A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Adele

Mannequin challenge

A video posted by @adele on

Kevin Hart

Britney Spears

We use our bodies to make our own #MannequinChallenge  THANK YOU for voting #PieceOfMe for @TheBestOfLV!!!

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The New York Giants

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! #mannequinchallenge #GiantsPride

A video posted by New York Giants (@nygiants) on

Hillary Clinton

James Corden

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster and Erin Foster


Ivanka Trump

We opened the new #TeamIvanka office and had to partake in the #mannequinchallenge. Mannequin included 

A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on


The cast of Hairspray Live

#HairsprayLive will dance its way into your heart on December 7. Until then, strike a pose.  #MannequinChallenge

A video posted by Hairspray Live (@nbchairspraylive) on

