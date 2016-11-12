Rob Kardashian takes a break from dad-duty to share new photos of Kim Kardashian with North and Saint West

Rob Kardashian took a break from father duty since welcoming his and fiancée Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream on Thursday to be a good brother for Kim Kardashian. While Kim has not yet made a return herself to social media, her 29-year-old sibling shared some photos from the Kardashian-West brood’s Halloween on Friday on the reality star's website.

Photo: KimKardashianWest.com

Kim, a self-professed lover of Halloween, couldn’t resist getting dressed up with her kids North, three, and Saint, 11-months. Rob wrote along with the post on her website, “Now you know Kim loves Halloween. She couldn't disappoint North once [North] saw she had a Princess Jasmine costume from back in the day.”

Though Kanye West’s wife has been remaining relatively lowkey since her October robbery in Paris, she was the “good mommy she is” and went all out for her kids. Rob continued, “North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now.” Putting on her costume from 2009, North matched her mother and Saint was the most adorable Aladdin, even riding along a magic carpet and accessorizing with a lamp.

Photo: KimKardashianWest.com

For the October 31 affair, Rob added that Kourtney hosted a Halloween dinner. In years past, Kim has rung in the holiday, which also coincides with her October 21 birthday, with club appearances and big bashes.

And it seems the Selfish author is also there for Rob and her new niece. On Friday, Rob thanked his big sister and brother-in-law for Dream’s first pairs of Yeezys. Surrounded by pink balloons, the proud pop showed off her new additions to her growing wardrobe.

Thank you KimYe  baby yeezys mooooovvvvvieeeee @kimkardashian A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 11, 2016 at 7:57pm PST



Less than a week old, the newest Kardashian baby is already a regular on social media and even has her own account with over 200k followers.