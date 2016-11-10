It was date night for the Olsen twins. Ashley Olsen and her new boyfriend Richard Sachs stepped out on Wednesday evening for a double date with the designer’s sister, Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy.

Ashley and Richard were all smiles during the game Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

The foursome appeared to have a fun-filled night at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The group attended the November 9 basketball game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

While at the sporting event, the former child actresses certainly weren’t shy about PDA when it came to their men. Ashley was photographed passionately locking lips with her art collector/financier boyfriend.

Ashley and Richard weren't shy of the PDA Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

The pair, both dressed in black, kept close during the NBA game. Ashley, 30, beamed beside her 58-year-old beau, who planted a gentle kiss on her forehead at one point.

Meanwhile on the other side of the railing, Mary-Kate and her husband snuggled close together to watch the game. The outing comes a few weeks shy of the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Mary-Kate also enjoyed a date night with Olivier Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

The Full House star married Olivier — the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy — in an intimate Manhattan wedding on November 27, 2015. Discussing the reception with Page Six, a source revealed that party decor consisted of “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night."