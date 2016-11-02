Dakota Johnson joins mom Melanie Griffith and grandmother Tippi Hedren in stunning family portrait

Three generations of Hollywood glamour. Dakota Johnson joined her mother Melanie Griffith and maternal grandmother, Tippi Hedren in a stunning family portrait for Vanity Fair.

The actresses came together to celebrate Tippi's upcoming memoir, which details her career in show business. Dakota, 27, looked pretty in a pink spaghetti strap, silk gown with an embellished waist, as she wrapped her arms around her 86-year-old grandmother.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Dakota, Melanie and Tippi pose for the first time together for a magazine Photo: Coliena Rentmeester exclusively for Vanity Fair

Tippi complemented her granddaughter's look, donning an embroidered blush gown as she held hands with her own daughter, Melanie. The formal portrait marks the first time the trio has been photographed together for a publication.

TWINNING STYLE: CELEBRITY MOMS AND THEIR STYLISH MINI-MES

“The three generations just made me think about Mom, born in 1930, and me, in the 50s, and Dakota, in the 80s,” Melanie said. “The progression of life is really beautiful.”

While the women have graced the silver screen in a number of memorable films, the family's matriarch admitted that they do not give each other advice. “No, we never even talk about it,” Tippi said with a laugh. “Isn’t that interesting?”

But that doesn't mean they wouldn't work together if the right script came along. “We could all be the whole life of a woman,” Melanie, 59, suggested, to which Dakota replied, “That’s an interesting idea."

Melanie has posted photos of herself and her look-alike daughter Photo: Instagram/@melanie_griffith57

Antonio Banderas ex-wife took to her Instagram to share the beautiful portrait, writing, "Dakota, Mama and me. 3 generations of actress's. Vanity Fair is so sweet to have us."

MOTHER-DAUGHTER LOOK-ALIKES IN HOLLYWOOD

Melanie often shares photos of her family on her account. The Working Girl actress recently posted a picture of herself and her look-alike daughter, Dakota by the beach. The Hollywood stars looked more like sisters with their blonde-colored hair and flawless skin as they posed in similar stances.

"With my gorgeous girl Dakota," Melanie captioned the post. "Genetically predisposed to same body moves. #bodydoubles #motherdaughtertime #gratefulmama #proudmama."

BEHIND THE SCENES OF TIPPI, DAKOTA AND MELANIE'S PHOTO SESSION