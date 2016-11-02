Eddie Redmayne on how fatherhood is 'amazing' and 'worth every minute' of being tired

Fatherhood is pretty fantastic to say the least for Eddie Redmayne. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where he opened up about his four-and-a-half-month-old daughter Iris.

When asked by Ellen whether his baby girl is sleeping well, the 34-year-old laughingly replied, “Quick answer no.”

Eddie admitted to Ellen that his daughter doesn't sleep very well Photo: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

“And it’s that hilarious thing by which when before you’re a parent you sort of hear people talking about that and then suddenly you’re the guy who’s like floating in a sort of constant jetlag with a sort of IV of caffeine,” Eddie said. “So I’ve become that person.”

However the new-dad admitted that it’s “worth every minute” to see his daughter smile. The Oscar Winner explained, “It’s that amazing thing when it’s 3 o'clock in the morning and you go in and you’re sort of gently furious and then you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit and it’s totally worth it.”

Eddie and Hannah traveled with Iris to the Olympics Photo: Hahn Lionel ABACA USA/PA Images

Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe welcomed their first child together in June. Shortly after Iris’ birth, the family-of-three traveled to the Rio Olympics with Team GB. However the proud dad admitted that he was initially scared the British athletes would “blame” his daughter if they couldn’t sleep on the plane.

“We went to the Olympics when Iris was eight weeks old. It was sort of the most outstanding invitation. I’ve always had this utter fear of flying with children and this was the first time she was flying,” the actor said. “Of course we were on a flight with basically most of the British Olympic team and there was this fear that what if she cries lots and they don’t sleep and they blame all of their lack of sleep on Iris, but she was amazing.”

Eddie added, “She was amazing for the whole flight.”

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in theaters Friday, November 18.

