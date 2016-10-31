Jessica Biel has some fun at Justin Timberlake's expense in her own voting selfie

Jessica Biel is voting and bringing the jokes! The 34-year-old actress shared her post-early voting excitement at the expense of her husband Justin Timberlake with her Instagram followers on Monday.

"When you're so turnt up about voting that you do a photo shoot with your sticker and think it's cool but then second guess it, but you've already posted, but at least you waited to get home before snapping so you won't almost go to jail, shout out to @justintimberlake," the actress captioned the silly photo series featuring her "I Voted" sticker.

Jessica shared a picture after she voted Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel

The Book of Love actress poked fun at Justin, 35, who came under fire last week for snapping a picture of himself in the voting booth after participating in early voting in his home state of Tennessee and posting it on his Instagram. In a post that has been since removed from the Can't Stop the Feeling singer's account, he stressed the importance of heading to the polls, while holding up his ballot.

Following his wife's post, Justin retweeted the photo with a response to his wife and more voter encouragement. "Well played, Wifey. Well played... #getoutandvote #rockthevote #votelikeyoumeanit."

Look who came over for lunch...  #imwithher A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Aug 23, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

Justin, who was cleared of any illegal voting activity, joked about the mishap during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week. "I recently voted," he quipped. "Super quiet and under the radar. I went home to Tennessee and voted, super quiet. In and out. No one even knew."

Justin and Jessica hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton Photo: Apega / ABACA USA/PA Images

While one-year-old Silas' parents did not specify if they voted for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, the couple opened their home to guests including Jennifer Aniston, Tobey Maguire and Shonda Rhimes for a luncheon benefiting the Democratic nominee. After the event, Jessica shared a photo from an old school photo booth featuring her, Justin and HRC. "Look who came over for lunch. #imwithher."