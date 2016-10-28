Michael Phelps on his secret marriage to Nicole Johnson and how baby number 2 'may be coming soon'

The secret is out! Michael Phelps confirmed his nuptials to Nicole Johnson during a Facebook Live chat on Thursday. The reason why the swimmer kept his wedding a secret, "just because."

“I’ve been married for a while. A couple months," the 31-year-old said. "I had to keep it a secret from y’all. I had to keep it hush-hush from you guys."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Michael confirmed his marriage to Nicole in a Facebook Live video Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson

MICHAEL'S GOLD-WINNING DAD MOMENTS

He continued: “But Nicole and I are married, we are officially married and now we are getting the chance to kind of kick it and hang out now.”

News of Michael and Nicole's June 13 wedding ceremony broke on Wednesday after TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the pair's marriage certificate. The former Miss California and the Baltimore boy were married in Paradise Valley, Arizona in a ceremony officiated by Michael's agent and longtime friend, Peter Carlisle.

Michael says baby number 2 may be "coming soon" Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson

Nicole Johnson talks about her future with Michael Phelps

Michael isn't letting all of his secrets go. When a fan commented on the video asking if there was a chance that five-month-old Boomer would become a big brother, Michael didn't give too much away. “Thank you for the beautiful comment. Baby number two may be coming soon. Who knows, though?”

Michael and Nicole were married in June Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson

BOOMER PHELPS' CUTEST MOMENTS

In August, Michael, who retired as the most decorated Olympian of all time, talked about the idea of giving Boomer a little sister. “We would love a girl," he told People magazine. "Love, love, love a girl. We wanted a boy first, just in case we did have other children, [so] he could be the protector of his younger sibling or siblings.”

He continued: “So we started off on a perfect note: We got a boy. We got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, and we’re looking to continue to grow our family.”