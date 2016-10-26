Michelle Obama shows off her toned arms in intense workout video

This is the first lady like we've never seen her before. While we know Michelle Obama has amazingly toned arms, we're actually getting a glimpse into her workout routine after she posted a video for the Fifth Anniversary of Let's Move, her signature health initiative to promote physical fitness in America.

The 51-year-old created a video demonstrating her top five workout moves in response to a Twitter challenge issued by her husband, President Obama, last week.



In the video, the president along with Vice President Joe Biden show how even someone as busy as the leader of the country can stay active by jogging through the White House, conducting walking meetings and drinking water.

Michelle shot back with a fitness routine that is a bit more intense. The inspiring video shows the first lady jumping rope, doing sit-ups, bench jumps, shoulder presses and even punching a bag in boxing gloves.

Can you #GimmeFive, FLOTUS-style? If you're new to these workouts, make sure you have a coach or a parent around to show you the ropes. Posted by The White House on Tuesday, May 19, 2015



Cornell Mcclellan, personal trainer to the first family and a member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition, narrates the video as FLOTUS works through the exercises. In a final nod to one up the President, Michelle ends the clip with his same water advice saying, "Drink up.”

And the first family aren't the only big names taking part in the #GimmeFive challenge. In February, Beyoncé posted her intense workout routine doing two different ab exercises, jumping over a bench, punching with weights and lunges. "Celebrating the 5th anniversary of Let's Move! #GimmeFive @michelleobama," she wrote on her Instagram.

Following Beyoncé, other celebrities took to social media to post their workouts including Hugh Jackman, Ricky Gervais, Nick Jonas and Jimmy Kimmel. Michelle even made appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to show off her dance moves as part of the campaign.

Keep moving!