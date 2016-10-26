Barack Obama may be the President, but he has no powers when compared to the cuteness of the Supergirls. He met with the adorable group of young children on Monday during the White House Science Fair.

Photo: Getty Images

The elementary-school girls captured the hearts of many by wearing their red capes over their Girl Scout uniforms. But it wasn't just their adorable nature that drew attention, the 6-year-olds from Oklahoma presented their page-turning robot made from Lego blocks that they designed to be used by disabled people. A smiling President Obama said the girls told him, "It's just a prototype."

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

He also checked out about 36 other exhibits at the fair, where he participated in projects like splashing in water in a wave tank to show how a lakeside power-generating system works. Other students' projects included software for a theoretical new drug to treat diseases while some others had robots.

Photo: Getty Images

As the President toured the three dozen exhibits, he also got the lowdown on the science behind the show. "What's the concept behind the algorithm?" he asked Anvita Gupta, a 17-year-old junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, who came up with software that looks for potential new drugs to treat cancer, Ebola and other diseases.

Photo: Getty Images

A couple of the projects featured robots, including one that catches and throws balls. "The robots I see keep getting smarter every year," the President said. "We are keeping an eye on that, by the way. You're on notice, Skynet."

This was the fifth White House Science Fair, which is part of the President's initiative to promote science, technology, engineering and math education. "It's not enough for our country just to be proud of you," he said at the event. "We've also got to support you."