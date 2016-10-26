Watch: President Obama and 'Hamilton' star team up for freestyle rap at the White House

It was a musical takeover at the White House on Monday! Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of hit Broadway show Hamilton traveled to D.C for the #Bam4Ham event put on by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for a few lucky students interested in the arts and history.

Before the cast arrived to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, the first lady shared her excitement about the big day on Instagram.

"Alexander Hamilton! We are waiting in the East Wing for you. See you at the @whitehouse on March 14th, @HamiltonMusical. #Bam4Ham," she captioned the pic of the cast hanging out with President Obama backstage at the Richard Rodgers theatre in New York City.

Although FLOTUS shared some of the best moments from the day on her Instagram, one of the highlight's from the trip came when the musical's creator and POTUS took the stage together in the Rose Garden.

"This is some serious business right here," President Obama quipped to the viewers in the Rose Garden in the clip posted on Facebook. "It must be a little nerve-wracking. I hope I don't drop these cards."

During the performance, President Obama took a break from being the leader of the free world, and gave Lin-Manuel a hand during the freestyle rap. As POTUS held up the cards with words such as "Constitution" "POTUS" and even "Sunny and Bo," the 36-year-old star rapped over a single drum beat.

After blowing the president away, Lin-Manuel took to his Twitter to share his excitement about the day.

"Writers love symmetry. Profound thanks to @whitehouse for letting us finish the story at their home--7years after starting."

The President and the First Lady aren't the only fans of the highly-buzzed about musical. Beyoncé and Jay Z paid a special visit backstage to congratulate the Grammy-winning cast after watching the show over the summer. Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and, as of last week, Ivanka Trump have all shared their thoughts about the show on social media.