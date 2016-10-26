It’s nice to know that even if you are busy running the country you still get treated the same by your family. President Barack Obama opened up about his home life in an interview with Stephen Colbert, saying his wife and daughters give him "a hard time” and keep him humble.

President Obama chats with Stephen Colbert during a taping of Comedy Central's The Colbert Report

On his first official visit to The Colbert Report on Monday night, the President said: “There are no trumpets — they tease me mercilessly for my big ears, or my stodgy suits.”

The president's family treat him like a regular dad at home



He even said he does normal things like leaving his socks on the floor, which, he noted, does not go over well with Michelle, Malia and Sasha.

Before the President did his interview, he took over the anchor desk to deliver an opening monologue, which he used to take shots — in Colbert's trademark hyperbolic voice — at himself and his healthcare policies.

Malia and Sasha watch as President Obama (or Dad to them!) pardons a turkey at Thanksgiving

The last Colbert Report will air on Thursday, December 18, when Stephen will retire his character and prepare to step into David Letterman's position on The Late Show.