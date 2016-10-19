Rihanna's team has a funny way of showing their appreciation for their boss

It's not all work, work, work at Rihanna's offices. The pop star took to her Instagram to showcase the hilarious ways her staff honored her on Boss Appreciation Day on Tuesday. One that especially caught her attention was a piñata version of herself, complete with the singer's tattoos. "When you don't show up to the office on #BossAppreciationDay #TheCorp #FentyCorp #FireThemAll," the caption read.

Rihanna's staff presented her with a silly pinata Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri

On a friendlier note, the singer shared a picture of the massive balloons that spelled "boss." "I love my employees," she captioned the photo. "Thanks Michelle #BossAppreciationDay #FentyCorp."

Last year the singer showed off her own sense of humor with her staff by sharing the rules regarding sick days and personal days from the employee handbook. "Each employee will receive 104 personal days a year," she posted to Instagram. "They are called Saturday & Sunday."

The 28-year-old and her team have been nonstop building her fashion brand. In September, the Needed Me singer showcased her second season of Fenty x Puma, inspired by Japanese street style, in Paris. Prior to the Parisian trip, Riri took over Bergdorf Goodman for a pop-up shop of the collection that features oversized athletic apparel and shoes.

She also has a long list of fragrances including Rogue, RiRi and Rebelle as well as a line of cosmetics with MAC.