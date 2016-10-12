Felicity Jones is still coming to terms with former co-star Anton Yelchin's death

Felicity Jones is still coming to terms with the passing of Anton Yelchin. The Rouge One: A Star Wars Story actress opened up about the death of her former Like Crazy co-star in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

"It's been devastating," the 32-year-old said. "It doesn't feel like there's any justice or there's no way of understanding it, really.”

Photo: Hollywood Reporter

She continued, “It's just been a very difficult time for his family. They're very dignified, beautiful people. He was just like no one else. He really was a unique soul."

Anton died in a shocking accident on June 19 after his Jeep rolled backwards, pinning him between his car and California house gate. A coroner later ruled that the actor died of “blunt traumatic asphyxia.”

Photo: Tony DiMaio ABACA USA/PA Images

Felicity isn’t the only Hollywood star to have commented on the actor’s death. In August, Zoe Saldana paid tribute to her late Star Trek co-star by sharing a funny throwback video of her family, including her twin sons Bowie and Cy on Instagram.

A video posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:24am PDT



She captioned the post, “I'm only posting this dubsmash because Simon Pegg insisted. He reminded me how much the crew laughed when I sent this video. It was over a weekend while we were shooting Star Trek in Vancouver last summer. Every time I see all the videos we all did it makes me think of Anton. We hope you get a laugh out of this. #startrek#startrekbeyond #startrek50th.”