Mark Zuckerberg paid Billie Joe Armstrong this much to perform at his wedding

When you're the creator of Facebook, you can pretty much call on the biggest names in music to perform at your special occasions for any price. And Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was the lucky guy who was asked by Mark Zuckerberg to perform at his 2012 nuptials to Priscilla Chan, though the cost may surprise you. "Yes. I did perform for free," the singer said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Mark and Priscilla tied the knot in 2012 Photo: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

Billie Joe, who is testing out his acting chops in the new movie Ordinary World, also noted Mark acted like more of a fan than a billionaire during the performance. He continued, "He was kind of a Green Day fan, almost in a nerdy kind of way which was really enduring."

ALL THE STARS WHO TIED THE KNOT IN SECRET

Mark, 32, and Priscilla Chan surprised 100 of their closest friends and family members with a low-key wedding ceremony in May 2012. The couple, who met at Harvard in 2006, initially told guests that they were invited to their Palo Alto home to celebrate Priscilla's becoming a doctor.

During the ceremony, the American Idiot singer performed Last Night on Earth from the band's album 21st Century Breakdown. "Mark wanted me to play this song… this song is one that I wrote for my wife of 18 years -- it better be for her, or I’d be in deep trouble," Billie Joe joked before performing the tune.

Mark and Priscilla are parents to 11-month-old Maxima Photo: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's daughter has a royal name

In May, Mark and Priscilla, who are parents to 11-month-old Maxima, celebrated their four year anniversary with more music by checking out Hamilton on Broadway. Mark shared a photo from the day with the caption, "In the room where it happens with the amazing Lin-Manuel Miranda. Seeing Hamilton: was the perfect way to celebrate our wedding anniversary."