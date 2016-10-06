Watch Alec Baldwin practice Spanish as he talks raising bilingual kids with Hilaria

Alec Baldwin is picking up a new language thanks to his Spanish-born wife, Hilaria, and their young children — Carmen, Rafael and Leo. While attending the HOLA! USA launch on September 29 in New York City, the 30 Rock star shared with HOLA! TV a few Spanish phrases he uses with his bilingual kids.

Scroll down for video

CLICK FOR GALLERY







Alec and Hilaria opened up about their bilingual household Photo: Getty Images for HOLA! USA

"I say to my son no muerdas [don't bite]," the 58-year-old revealed. "He bites me sometimes." The actor also admitted that he has to tell his son, "No comas eso (don't eat that). [Because] he tries to eat the rock on the driveway."

CELEBRITIES SHARE ADORABLE PHOTOS OF THEIR KIDS

Rafael isn't the only one in the Baldwin household who gets told "no" in Spanish. Alec also has a laundry list of Spanish phrases for his three-year-old daughter Carmen, which includes: "No escupimos (No spitting). No pegamos (No fighting). No gritamos (No yelling)." He added, "That's all I know. Don't spit. Don't kick."

While the dad-of-four has mastered a number of rules in his wife's native language, he also has a few "positive" phrases up his sleeve, telling Hilaria: "Te quiero mucho, tu es la amor de mi vida. (I love you very much, you are the love of my life.)"

Alec with daughter Carmen Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Back in 2013, Hilaria explained to Us Weekly that she planned to raise her little girl to speak Spanish. "It's a little tricky because my husband doesn't speak Spanish, so that'll be a little tricky in the house," the yoga instructor said at the time. "But maybe we will have our own conversation and he'll have to learn. We can talk behind his back. I cannot wait!"

Alec and his wife's attendance at the HOLA! USA launch party marked Hilaria's first red carpet since welcoming her son, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, in early September. The mom-of-three turned heads at the event, showing off her incredible post-baby body in a chic fit and flare dress by Carmen Marc Valvo.

CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2016

As for how she did it? The yoga enthusiast confessed, "My kids eat all my food and I chase after the them everywhere." Though Alec added, "Yeah, but you’re also a freak of nature." Staying fit before and also during your pregnancy also helps, according to Hilaria.

"I ran until I was six months pregnant, but jogging," she shared. "I’m not like running a marathon. I’m jogging. And I did yoga and I worked out most days. Although it’s harder wth two other kids!"

WATCH ALEC AND HILARIA'S INTERVIEW BELOW