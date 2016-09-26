Ronan Farrow honors late brother Thaddeus: 'I never knew anyone stronger'

Ronan Farrow has finally broken his silence on his brother's death. The son of actress Mia Farrow and director Woody Allen, 28, took to his Instagram on Sunday to honor his late brother Thaddeus, who died on September 21 at the age of 27. "Rest in peace, brother," the message next to two childhood photos of Ronan and Thaddeus read in part. "I never knew anyone stronger, or who has overcame more."

Ronan paid tribute to his late brother on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@ronanfarrow

Thaddeus died last Wednesday after he was found by police suffering from threatening injuries as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso. Hours after Thaddeus' cause of death was confirmed by the Chief Medical Examiners office, his mother Mia took to her Twitter to thank fans for their support and encourage those in need to get help.

"We're devastated by the loss of Thaddeus, our beloved son and brother," the message read. "He was a wonderful, courageous person who overcame so much hardship in his short life. We miss him. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and words of kindness."

Mia broke her silence on Twitter last week Photo: Getty Images

Mia adopted Thaddeus from an orphanage in Calcutta, India in 1994, after her split with Woody Allen. The late 27-year-old, who was a paraplegic as the result of polio, spoke out about his adoption in 2014. "It was scary to be brought to a world of people whose language I did not understand, with different skin colors," he told Vanity Fair magazine. "The fact that everyone loved me was a new experience, overwhelming at first."

Mia is a mother to 14 children in total, ten of which who are adopted.