Amal Clooney wears a Kate Middleton favorite as she and George have a busy day at the United Nations

Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton not only have beauty and brains in common, but also a similar taste in style. The human rights attorney stepped out on Tuesday donning a designer print previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to the United Nations in New York City.

The Lebanese beauty, accompanied by her husband George Clooney for the outing, showed off her stylish professional attire yet again wearing the “Obsession Multi Print Tea Dress” by Alexander McQueen.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photos: Karwai Tang/WireImage/JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Kate wore the same floral and butterfly pattern in the form of a midi shift dress back in July to cheer on British tennis player Andy Murray during the Wimbledon Men's Finals. Though they wore different style dresses of the same print, both ladies completed their fashionable looks wearing their locks down.

A LOOK AT AMAL CLOONEY'S CHIC WORK STYLE

Amal and her Oscar-winning husband, representing the Clooney Foundation for Justice, attended the CEO roundtable at the United Nations General Assembly on September 20.

KATE MIDDLETON'S BEST MCQUEEN LOOKS

George beamed with pride as he watched his wife at work. While out for business, the power couple was able to steal a sweet moment for themselves, holding hands during the meeting. George, 55, and his lawyer wife were also joined by US President Barack Obama for the session.

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The 38-year-old has had a busy week in the Big Apple. On September 16, Amal delivered an emotional speech to the United Nations, while introducing her client and former ISIS sex slave, Nadia Murad.

DECLARATIONS OF LOVE FROM ICONIC HOLLYWOOD COUPLES

During an interview with NBC's Cynthia McFadden, the Oxford alum admitted that she and her husband are aware of the risks involved in taking on a case against ISIS. "This is something I discussed with my husband before I would take on something like this," she said. "We did discuss it. And we are aware of some of the risks involved, of course.”

“He met Nadia, too, and I think he was moved for the same reasons and he understood, I mean this is my work,” Amal added. “[George] understood I have spent my career working on international justice and this is a clear case of genocide and genocide that's gone completely unaddressed and ignored."