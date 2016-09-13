Performing live on Lip Sync Battle is a piece of cake after winning gold medals in Rio. Final Five members Aly Raisman and Simone Biles teamed up with actress Olivia Munn on Sunday as she went up against Michael Phelps during Lip Sync Battle’s first ever "All-Stars Live Championship."

Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

“It was awesome,” Aly told HELLO! a day later at the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City. “Everyone there was so nice. It was really cool to be there with Michael.”

The 22-year-old gymnast and her fellow teammate Simone, 19, joined the X-Men star on the battle stage, dancing to Sia’s Cheap Thrills. “Being on with [Olivia] was really amazing,” Aly admitted. “We’re really grateful that she asked us to be on it with her. It was really cool.”

Photo: Handout/Getty Images for Spike TV

And while the girls were competing against the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, they didn’t sweat over it. “We didn’t really care who won or not. We were just excited to be on it,” Aly confessed. Like-wise Simone said, “We know [Michael] so well. We were actually so nervous before he went on. We were like cheering for him.”

As for whether they were more nervous doing the show or the summer games, Simone said, “Definitely the Olympics.”

Photo: Handout/Getty Images for Spike TV

In the end, the ladies ultimately lost to Boomer Phelps’ dad on the Spike TV show. Thankfully they’ll be tumbling back into a familiar arena as they prepare to kick off their Kellogg's Tour of Gymnastics Champions. The tour begins September 15 in Spokane, Washington.

“We’re excited,” Aly said. “I did it last time so I’m excited to do it again. I know what to expect but a lot of the girls it’s their first time.” Though touring the country like a rockstar on a tour bus will take some getting use to for Simone. She confessed, “It’ll definitely be different. I hate living out of a suitcase,” though Simone noted the experience will be “so much fun.”

