Lady Gaga has the perfect response when asked who her new song 'Perfect Illusion' is about

Lady Gaga isn't in the business of making her ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney feel bad via a song. In fact, the 30-year-old says her latest single Perfect Illusion is about more than her romance with the Chicago PD star. “I love Taylor so, so much,” the Bad Romance singer said during her interview on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show on Monday.

She continued: “This song is not a hit out against Taylor. He’s my best friend. This song is just about, I’m sure, not only feelings I’ve had but feelings he’s had, that my friends have had, that my sister has in her relationship. It’s a record about all of us, and I would never use my song or want to use the public to hurt anyone that I love so much."

Gaga says that her new single Perfect Illusion isn't about Taylor Photo: Getty Images

ALL THE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2016

When asked by the host if she and Taylor were taking a cue from Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and “consciously uncoupled," the American Horror Story star said. "I don’t think we’ve un-anything. We’re just two people figuring it out."

She added about the rock-infused tune: “The record is about being so intoxicated with love, so high [and] dilated, falling free in a modern ecstasy that you wake up one day and you can’t believe that it was not real. How did that happen? How did I do that? The song is sort of raging against that experience. I think also it’s really hard for people to date today, you know, online and with the way that the world is, you just never really know who you’re meeting, and everybody’s got this perfect illusion of themselves that they’re trying to live up to.”

Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other. A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

Gaga and Taylor, 35, ended their five year relationship in July. The couple, who became engaged in February 2015, after meeting on the set of her You and I video in 2011. While the news of their split came as a shock to many, the singer-turned-actress spoke out in a personal Instagram post weeks after the split, giving fans hope that the pair will rekindle their romance. “Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she captioned the picture of her and Taylor walking side-by-side. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Find out why Lady Gaga had a run-in with the law

Gaga opened up about her depression Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to her health, Gaga is also sharing the personal details behind her long break from music. “I needed a moment to stabilize,” she told The Mirror. “When my career took off, I don’t remember anything at all. It’s like I’m traumatized. I needed time to recalibrate my soul.”

The pop superstar admits that mental illness is nothing to hide, and her influence is more of the reason to share her experience. “I take medication. I’m not saying I feel good because of the medication – I wouldn’t encourage young people to take anti-depressants or mood stabilizers,” she explained. “I openly admit to having battled depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do. I think it’s better when we all say: ‘Cheers!’"