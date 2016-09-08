Michelle Obama on her personal style and what she can't wait to do once she leaves the White House

Michelle Obama is ending her second term as the first lady of the United States in her own fashion. The 52-year-old admitted that while she may be one of the most stylish people in the public eye, behind closed doors she is much more low key. “Very casual. No makeup, a T-shirt, and a pair of ripped jean shorts or workout pants because I’m always on the verge of going to or coming from [working out]," Michelle told InStyle. "I love color and pieces that make me feel good, but it’s much more informal.”

Michelle covers InStyle's October issue wearing Brandon Maxwell Photo: Thomas Whiteside for InStyle

For the last eight years, Mrs. Obama has been setting trends and helping designers sell out looks instantly. When it comes to what's in, or what's not, Michelle is more of a leader than follower. “I tend not to worry about the trends, because what works for an 18-year-old selfie queen may not for a 52-year-old First Lady who is a mom of teenagers she is trying to be a good role model for," the October cover star revealed.

Her fashion sense is often showcased on her social media channels, which she understands thanks to her daughters Malia, 18 and Sasha, 15. Through the use of Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and even Snapchat, Michelle connects to a younger generation of Americans. “We can fool ourselves into thinking that everybody is still watching the evening news," she said. "I live with Generation Z, and I know that their habits, the way they take in information in, is so different. And they’ve changed… We’ve got to meet our constituents where they are, and they’re on Snapchat.”

Michelle says that her style is more relaxed Photo: Thomas Whiteside for InStyle

Michelle has used her Snapchat to spotlight her work for her Let Girls Learn Initiative. A movement that hits her especially close to home as a woman and a mother. "Sixty-two million girls around the world aren’t in school, and the first thing that comes to my mind is, 'That could’ve been me," she said. "[I think about] how I would have felt at the age of 10 or 11 or 12 if somebody walked up and said, 'That’s it. Your dreams are over! You’re going to have to leave school and get married to somebody twice your age and start having kids.'”

With the initiative, she traveled earlier this summer to Africa and Spain to meet with leaders and communities. "There are places in the world where families don’t believe that girls are worthy of an education," she continued. "They’ll save money and send their sons to school, but they believe that it’s more important for their girls to stay home, get married early, care for the chickens, cook, and clean.”





Michelle is looking forward to her new normal after being in the White House Photo: Thomas Whiteside for InStyle





With only a few more months calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home, Michelle is looking forward to a new life full of normalcy. “My hopes are to recapture some of the everydayness, some anonymity," she said. "And we know that will take some time. But I always joke that I dream of opening up my front door and walking out without any notification, without any security."

Michelle isn't celebrating the end of an era alone, or without another cover. FLOTUS and POTUS, Barack Obama, also are one stylish couple on October's Essence Magazine.