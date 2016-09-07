Gwyneth Paltrow would do this differently in regards to her divorce from Chris Martin

Don’t expect Gwyneth Paltrow to pen another Internet-breaking post like her 2014 “Consciously Uncoupling” entry. Since announcing her split from husband Chris Martin on her lifestyle website Goop, the Oscar winner has had a change of heart when it comes to sharing personal news on her site.

During a LinkedIn interview, the 43-year-old opened up about sharing her decision to end her marriage via a newsletter and why she would never do it “the same way” again. “It sort of wouldn't be appropriate now. It is a much bigger business and I'm not sure it would be the right place to do something like that," she said.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

The actress admitted that two years ago, her website was different compared to how it currently is. “At that time, Goop wasn't the size that it is now, there were a lot less people,” Gwyneth said. “It was a very, very personal project for a long time and I wrote in the first person all the time, so it wasn't like a break.”

She continued, “Now if you read the content, it is not in the first person anymore. At the time, it was still very small and very personal. It was such a difficult time in my life and I was trying so hard to protect my children and my family, Chris included. We were both fragile. It was really tough. To me, it felt like this is a quiet way to do this and it is contained.”

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman officially uncoupled this past July. The former couple, who share daughter Apple, 12, and son Moses, ten, finalized their divorce more than two years after announcing they were splitting.

Since parting ways, the parents-of-two have remained amicable. Gwyneth has stressed the importance of keeping her family together. While chatting with BBC News program HARDtalk, she said, "You can remain a family even though you are not a couple and make it a less traumatic experience for the children."

“As anybody who has been divorced knows, you have to put a lot aside to maintain the family and the practicalities of what that might mean and sometimes that’s quite tough on a personal level,” Gwyneth added. “It’s a commitment I make every day to my children and their father even though we’re not in a romantic relationship.”