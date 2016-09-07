Faith Hill and daughter Maggie have a jam session to Taylor Swift on the way to college

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter is starting her journey to college with a little bit of music. The country songstress shared a video on her Instagram of her belting out the words to Taylor Swift's Bad Blood with her daughter Maggie as they venture off on their road trip to college.

"Day 1: #BadBlood singalong with Maggie on the way to college!" In the sweet clip, Faith, 48, is gripping the steering wheel and singing along with her daughter while she holds the camera. Their middle child is clearly ready to make a big move, with the large amount of Maggie's belongings in the back seat.

Maggie recently celebrated another major milestone, her 18th birthday. The college bound teen's father, took to his Instagram to share a sweet message for his daughter. "Happy birthday Maggie May I'm so very proud of you! You shine like the California sun," the country crooner wrote.





Maggie attended the 2016 CMT Music Awards with her father in June Photo: Getty Images

The couple, who have been married for 20 years, are also parents to 14-year-old Audrey and 19-year-old Gracie. Last year, Faith and Tim sent their oldest girl off to school. In honor of the bittersweet moment, Tim dedicated the song My Little Girl, to Gracie. Tim said in the video clip of his backstage series, "I dropped you off at college this week, and I just want you to go kick ass," before singing the lyrics, "You're beautiful baby from the outside in. Chase your dreams but always know the road that'll lead you home again."

With their oldest starting her second year of college, and their youngest going into high school, Tim and Faith couldn't be more excited about their parenting milestones. In an interview with the AJ and Ashley Show in June, Tim opened up about his daughters' accomplishments and credits his wife for being an amazing role model. “They’re all great girls,” he shared. “They’re growing up and turning into beautiful, strong, talented, confident young ladies. If you have three daughters, you couldn’t have a better role model than their mom."