Together again! “America’s sweethearts” — Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan — reunited on Wednesday in Manhattan, the city that has served as the backdrop for two of their beloved classic films. The You’ve Got Mail stars shared a reunion on the set of Good Morning America, where they were discussing their latest projects.

Photo: Twitter/@GMA

Meg, who was on site promoting her new film Ithaca, stood outside the studio in Times Square as Rita Wilson’s husband chatted with GMA anchor Robin Roberts. Tom said, “I’m telling you, you came this close to having America’s sweethearts reunited on the set of Good Morning America. Who books this show? There’s Meg now.”

Looking at Meg through the window, the Sully star shouted, “I love you, sweetie! Sweetie, I love you. I’ll find you. I’ll wait for you.” He jokingly added, “I’ll meet you in the park. Let’s have hot dogs at that thing by the place with the deal, and we’ll get to know each other again.”

Following Tom's segment on the morning show, the Sleepless in Seattle stars embraced each other with a sweet hug. GMA tweeted a photo of the pair’s reunion writing , “Sleepless at @GMA.”

In the ‘90s, Tom and Meg shared the silver screen in Joe Verses the Volcano, Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail. The pair recently reunited once again for Meg’s directorial debut, Ithaca, which opens in select theaters and On Demand September 9. Tom made a brief cameo in the film playing Meg’s late husband.

"He's so adorable that he, like, gathered the crew around after the 10 hours that he worked and said, 'I'm so happy that we got to know each other so well in these last 10 hours, but thank you for being here for my friend Meg,’” Meg told GMA's Michael Strahan of working with Tom on set. "So adorable."

