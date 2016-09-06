Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's love story ends after three months

Hiddleswift’s love story is officially over. After three months of dating that took them to several countries around the world, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have broken up. A source told People magazine, “It was an amicable split.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly, who was first to break the news, that the 26-year-old singer “put the brakes on the relationship.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Instagram/@britmaack

The source explained, “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn't listen to her concerns when she brought them up."

TOM HIDDLESTON'S DATING HISTORY

Hiddleswift’s romance came to light in June after the Sun published photos of the couple’s PDA-filled stroll down a beach near Taylor’s Rhode Island beach house. Not long after, the former couple took their whirlwind romance global traveling to Rome, Nashville and Ipswich, England.

STARS WHO MADE THEIR RELATIONSHIPS OFFICIAL WITHOUT SAYING A WORD

In the short time frame, Taylor and Tom met each other’s parents, in addition to the Thor actor becoming acquainted with the Grammy winner’s all-star squad over the Fourth of July.

Photo: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Back in July, Tom opened up about his relationship with the Bad Blood singer calling it “not a publicity stunt.” He told the Hollywood Reporter, “The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.”

The Internet's reaction to Hiddleswift

Taylor and Tom, 35, were first spotted getting flirty at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City, where they were videotaped dancing to T.I.’s song Bring 'Em Out. The 1989 artist went public with her relationship with the Avengers star just two weeks after splitting from boyfriend Calvin Harris, after 15 months of dating.