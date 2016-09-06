Find out what Simone Biles offered to do for Kim Kardashian and how Channing Tatum surprised her

Talk about a gold-winning babysitter! While Simone Biles might be taking a year off from competing to explore other opportunities, it turns out one of her off-duty gymnastics goals includes babysitting Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West.

During an appearance on the season 14 premiere of The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Olympian dished to Ellen about befriending Kanye West’s wife at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian

“I got my selfie that I wanted and then I talked to her so I could send her daughter some Leos [leotards], which are in the works,” she said. “I already texted her this morning, so that’s good and I want to babysit her daughter."

The reality star wasn’t the only famous face the gymnast met at the VMAs. “I also got to meet Beyoncé and at the end of the night I topped it off by falling down the stairs because I am clumsy,” Simone shared, noting, “I suck at walking.”

Life certainly has been “exciting” for the 19-year-old, since returning home from Rio, where she scooped up four Olympic gold medals and met her crush Zac Efron.

Discussing the High School Musical alum, Simone said, “He’s like even more perfect in person. I didn’t think someone could be so perfect and he was there and I was like ‘Aha Aha.’ I wanted to grab him and never let him go.”

Photo: Twitter/@TheEllenShow

Simone wasn't the only one fan-girling on the daytime talk show. Guest Channing Tatum confessed to Ellen that he is a huge fan of the petite Olympic champion. “I want to meet [Simone]. I’m going to freak out,” he said. “I’m going to geek out when I see her.”

And he did. The Magic Mike star made a memorable first impression on the US athlete, by surprising the Ohio native with her Olympic medals on a podium. After hugging the actor and posing for a selfie, the excited teen exclaimed, “It’s a Channing Tatum stand!”

