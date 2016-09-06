Malia Obama attends her second music festival of the summer after hanging with Beyoncé at Camp David

Malia Obama continued to live her best festival life over Labor Day weekend. The 18-year-old first daughter was spotted enjoying herself during Travis Scott's set on the second day of the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia.

The future Harvard student went for a classic festival look for the weekend outing thrown by Jay Z, rocking denim cut-off shorts, a white t -shirt and completing her look with a red baseball cap and backpack. Malia's festival entourage included her secret service detail and one of her friends.

Malia ended her summer at the 2016 Made in America Music Festival Photo: Getty Images

In August, Malia was spotted in her hometown of Chicago at the Lollapalooza music festival. The teen, who had just returned from her vacation in Spain, sent social media into frenzy with her appearance at the summer music event. Malia was caught dancing in a pink tube top and black shorts during Cashmere Cat's set, leaving spectators in shock.

"Was going hard to @CASHMERECAT and then Secret Service and Malia Obama just pull up," one user tweeted.

Malia had the perfect festival style in Philadelphia Photo: Getty Images

Malia's festival fun came after kicking off Beyoncé's birthday weekend at Camp David in Maryland. Malia, her mother, First Lady Michelle Obama and her sister Sasha, 15, were joined by the Lemonade singer, her mother Tina Lawson and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter on Friday at the president's country retreat for some girl time while Barack Obama was away in China for his final G20 Summit.

Malia was seen in August at the Lollapalooza music fest in Chicago Photo: Twitter/@idkdalia

Beyonce´s mom, Tina took to her Instagram to post a snap in honor of the special celebration. "A beautiful early birthday celebration of my baby's 35th birthday given by one of the most amazing people ever in life," Tina captioned the photo of her in a funky pair of glasses from the gathering.

While summer may be coming to an end, Malia, who graduated from the Sidwell Friends School in June, will be taking the year off before embarking on her college career at Harvard University.