Michael Phelps on the best part of being back from Rio: 'Daddy duty'

Retirement suits Michael Phelps. After winning six medals in Rio, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history is enjoying “daddy duty” with his nearly four-month-old son Boomer.

“Ever since I’ve gotten back, it's been awesome to feel like I’m doing my daddy duty,” the champion swimmer revealed on the Today show, Monday. “I've got a diaper bag on my back. I’ve got a car seat in my hand.”





Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps

Michael added, “It's nice being back and being able to really spend time with him.”

BOOMER PHELPS' CUTEST PHOTOS TO DATE

Later in the day, the US athlete expressed his joy again of being able to spend time with his son and bride-to-be during a Facebook Live session with Sports Illustrated. "It's nice to be able to be around my family all the time," he said. "It's nice be able to have that time again."

Since retuning home from the summer games, quality father-son time has included dips in the pool. "Boomer went under [the water] for the first time like a week ago," the swimmer revealed. "He wasn't very happy with us. I had Nicole do it because I didn't want to get blamed for that. I didn't want him to remember me dunking him under, but he loves the water, he really does" adding, "[Boomer] loves to splash around."

MICHAEL PHELPS' GOLD-WINNING DAD MOMENTS

Apart from enjoying the water, the little boy is already taking after his father's love for another sport. “He’s found a new love for football,” the dad-of-one said on Today. “Pre-season’s been coming on. So He’s been like glued to the TV.”

Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps

The 31-year-old and his fiancée Nicole Johnson welcomed their first child, Boomer, earlier this year in May. While only a few months old, the couple’s baby boy is already a social media star with over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2016 MTV VMAS

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

The proud dad, who attended the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Sunday, admitted, “Everyone wants Boomer.” He shared, “We were walking out with a couple of Beyoncé’s people last night [VMAs] and I was like 'You guys have to follow him on Instagram' and they were like, ‘Really, we already do.’”