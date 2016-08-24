Zoe Saldana remembers late co-star Anton Yelchin with rare video of twin sons

A family that dubs together, stays together! Zoe Saldana paid tribute to her late Star Trek co-star Anton Yelchin on Tuesday by sharing a funny throwback video of her family on Instagram.

The 38-year-old posted a Dubsmash clip of herself and husband Marco Perego singing along to the Beastie Boys’ 1992 song, So What Cha Want, while toting their then-infant twin sons, Bowie and Cy — who were born in 2014 — around in baby carriers.

“I’m only posting this dubsmash because Simon Pegg [ Star Trek actor] insisted,” Zoe attached to the post. “He reminded me how much the crew laughed when I sent this video. It was over a weekend while we were shooting Star Trek in Vancouver last summer.”

Zoe posted a tribute to for late co-star Anton (right) Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The mom-of-two added, “Every time I see all the videos we all did it makes me think of Anton. We hope you get a laugh out of this. #startrek#startrekbeyond #startrek50th.”

Anton died in a shocking accident on June 19 after his Jeep rolled backwards, pinning him between his car and California house gate. A coroner ruled that the actor died of “blunt traumatic asphyxia.”

Following the news of his untimely death, Zoe took to Twitter to remember her friend. She tweeted, "Devastated by our friend’s loss. We are mourning his passing and celebrating the beautiful spirit that he was. #RIPAnton."